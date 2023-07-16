Sunday, 16 July 2023

Residents of Long Beach in Iskele have been complaining on social media about the lengthy power cuts they have had to endure, Yeniduzen reports.

Long Beach has had the longest power cuts lasting up to 15 hours, which are especially hard to endure during the high summer. Unplanned development and lack of infrastructure is blamed for this.

A tour operator in the region said that he had just had to purchase a generator at a cost of 5,000 TL while being obliged to pay 50,000 TL per month for electricity he was not receiving.

President of the Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority Employees Union (EL-SEN) Çağlayan Cesurer told Yeniduzen that power cuts had become continuous in Iskele because the electricity infrastructure had not been improved.

He said that eight million dollars had been invested in a new transformer, but power cuts will continue until the transformer has been installed and is up and running.

Cesurer pointed out that the number of households in the region has increased uncontrollably, particularly since 2022, and that the existing transformer system cannot handle the extra demand.

In an earlier posting Yeniduzen reported that there would be one-hour alternate power cuts across the country today because of a fault that the Teknecik power plant. KIB-TEK has apologised.

Yeniduzen