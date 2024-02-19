LGC News logo

Long Delays For Passengers at Ercan

Long Queues - Ercan

Passengers experienced delays at Ercan Airport when five planes landed at the airport in the space of one hour, Kibris Gazetesi reports.

Passengers who arrived at Ercan had to wait for hours to go through immigration. This was because of a shortage of immigration officers.

Some irritated passengers shared photos and videos on social media and demanded that the problem be solved.

Following enquiries made by a  journalist from Kibris Gazetesi, it was discovered that there were only four immigration officers on duty at the airport, hence the long queues and delays.

Kibris Gazetesi

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook

Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ad Blocker Detected

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by whitelisting our website in your ad blocker.