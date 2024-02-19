Passengers experienced delays at Ercan Airport when five planes landed at the airport in the space of one hour, Kibris Gazetesi reports.

Passengers who arrived at Ercan had to wait for hours to go through immigration. This was because of a shortage of immigration officers.

Some irritated passengers shared photos and videos on social media and demanded that the problem be solved.

Following enquiries made by a journalist from Kibris Gazetesi, it was discovered that there were only four immigration officers on duty at the airport, hence the long queues and delays.

Kibris Gazetesi