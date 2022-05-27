Friday, 27 May 2022

Long-running power cuts could take place after the next six weeks if preventative measures are not rapidly taken, the Energy Committee of the Chamber of Electrical Engineers (EMO) has warned, Yeniduzen reported.

In the written statement made by

The EMO Energy Committee issued a statement in which it said that with the generators which are currently usable, only 329 MW of power could be produced. Last winter the demand for electricity was 375 MW and could increase as the temperatures rise, requiring another 50 MW of power; in which case there would be a shortfall.

The statement went on to say that the machines that require maintenance in the spring are still being used because power cannot be obtained from the AKSA power station.

There is no spare machinery available and using machinery which is overdue for maintenance could cause irreparable damage.

The statement provided a list of recommendations to be followed with urgency within the month.

Yeniduzen