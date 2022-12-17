Saturday, 17 December 2022

Air temperatures will fall in the next week, the Met Office has said, Yeniduzen reports.

The forecast for 17-23 December is that there will be a low pressure system bringing cooler air. Temperatures will be between 16-19 C in the next few days.

It will be a foggy start to Sunday, Monday and Tuesday morning. Showers or thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy with some rain in places until noon.

Winds will be moderate from the north and east, occasionally strong on rainy days.

Yeniduzen