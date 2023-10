Monday, 9 October 2023

Fly Cyprus Airlines had its first flight with a wide-bodied aircraft, the Airbus A330-343 yesterday, Kibris Postasi reports.

Fly Cyprus Airlines posted the following on social media:

“A first at Ercan Airport! As Fly Cyprus Airlines, we are proud to have carried out the first large-body aircraft operation with Airbus A330-343 from our new home, Ercan Airport! We would like to express our endless gratitude to all our passengers who chose us…”.

Kibris Postasi