A survey of the rankings between the two main political parties vying to win the general elections on 23 January, shows that the UBP is only five percent ahead of the main opposition party CTP, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the Statica Research and Consultancy Centre survey, the National Unity Party (UBP) and the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), the difference between the two parties is five percent.

Six percent of those who participated in the survey, which was conducted with a computer-assisted face-to-face method with 1,100 people, will vote for the first time.

The online survey showed that 11.2% of the respondents stated that they are undecided. According to the poll results, the undecideds were distributed proportionally.

The UBP polled at 35.02%, CTP 29.84%, DP 10.25%, HP 8.33%, YDP 7.21% and TDP 5.86% votes; TKP receives 2.59% of the vote, and Independent Way receives 0.9% of the vote.

Yeniduzen