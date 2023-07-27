Thursday, 27 July 2023

A man arrested in connection with charges of sexual abuse of a minor has been remanded in custody pending further police investigation, Kibris Postasi reports.

The suspect İbrahim Kalaylar, who was arrested on charges of “sexual abuse” against his 12 year-old stepdaughter appeared at court today.

In court, the police stated that the alleged incidents were reported on 23 July.

His stepdaughter, who is now aged 12, initially told her sister about the alleged abuse which reportedly took place between 2021 and 2023 in Nicosia and Guzelyurt.

The police stated that the suspect İbrahim Kalaylar was involved in the crimes of “Sexual Abuse of a Child, Sexual Assault, Sexual Harassment” against his stepdaughter.

A statement by the complainant was taken in the presence of a social worker and evidence regarding this complaint had to be established, the officer said.

The police stated that the complainant, two sisters and the mother were taken into protective custody.

The suspect was arrested while he was about to leave the Metehan border checkpoint. Five phones belonging to the suspect were seized in order to examine any video and audio recording they might contain, the police officer stated.

The police also informed the court that while examining the phones, it was determined that the accused had sent sexually explicit messages to the girl on her WhatsApp account.

Police Sergeant Mustafa Mahan requested that the suspect be remanded in custody for 8 days as it was highly likely that the suspect would influence witnesses and their statements to be taken if he is released.

Judge Nil Elodie Çeliker, who evaluated the testimony given before her, ordered the suspect remanded in custody for 8 days to enable the police to continue their investigation.

Kibris Postasi