Thursday, 26 January 2023

A man arrested and charged with the murder of 16-year-old Zehie Helin Reesur has appeared in court and remains in custody pending a further appearance at court on Friday.

Deputy Inspector Erdim Kara, who gave evidence at court stated that Sefer Buğra Altundağ aged 21, had given two voluntary statements.

Inspector Kara said that the accused was involved in an argument with Zehie while in his vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He then brutally assaulted her, striking her five times on the head with a hammer. He then struck her windpipe twice using a metal pipe.

The murder took place on a building site in the Long Beach area where he had parked his jeep.

Altundağ fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle near the Derinya border checkpoint and crossed to the south.

He was captured by police in the south and returned to the authorities in the TRNC.

An autopsy will be carried out at Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital.

Judge Şevket Gazi stated that the case covered serious crimes such as “willful murder”, “murder”, “grave damage” and “serious assault” and ordered the suspect to be detained for one day.

The suspect’s lawyer stated that he had no objections to the detention order.

Kibris Postasi