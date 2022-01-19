A thirty-eight-year old man who deliberately drove his car through the glass door of a bar in Gemikonağı injuring five people, was identified and arrested on Tuesday, Yeniduzen reported.

On 16 January, an argument broke out at the Excalibur Bar in Gemikonağı at around 2.45 am and a man, only identified as G.Ç was ejected from the bar for disturbing the peace. He attempted to reenter the bar while carrying a crowbar he had retrieved from the boot of his vehicle. Following which, he was thrown out for a second time by security guards.

He returned to his vehicle and used it to ram the front entrance of the club, deliberately aiming at the security guards inside and shattering the glass doors. Five people including a security guard were injured.

He fled the scene, but was identified and arrested today charged with attempted murder and malicious damage.

Four people were discharged after receiving treatment at the hospital. However, the fifth person was taken to Nicosia Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital and was diagnosed as having a fractured collarbone and his treatment continued.

Yeniduzen