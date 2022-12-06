Tuesday, 6 December 2022

A man, believed to be a citizen of south Cyprus was arrested for ramming the barriers at the Ledra Palace border checkpoint and crossing into the north, Yeniduzen reports.

He ignored the warnings of both the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot police.

The man, whose initials are AN, appeared in court was charged with damaging the barrier and using a crossing point which is reserved for diplomatic vehicles only.

His actions were recorded on a security camera.

He was remanded in custody for a period of not more than one month pending trial.

Yeniduzen