Wednesday, 29 June 2022

A man was arrested at Ercan Airport for attempting to travel to Istanbul while carrying 950,000 Euros in cash, Yeniduzen reported.

According to police testimony given in court, the man was arrested on 28 June, suspected of being a courier for illegal money. The officer testifying said that the man had entered the TRNC and exited on different dates in a very short time frame.

The defending lawyer said that his client had declared the money to customs and presented the paperwork.

The police asked the court that the suspect be detained for two days on the grounds that the investigation had only just got under way. Meanwhile, statements to be taken will be examined, camera footage will be investigated, as well as an investigation to be made into the source of the money.

Senior Judge Mine Ozankaya ordered the defendant to be remanded in custody for two days so that the investigation could be conducted thoroughly.

The last time an individual was arrested for couriering illegal money was on June 16, when a passenger arrived from Istanbul at Ercan Airport while carrying 500,000 Euros in cash in a bag.

Yeniduzen