Wednesday, 09 February, 2022.

A man who was arrested in connection with the murder of businessman Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş in Çatalköy yesterday, has been remanded in custody by the court, Yendizuen reported.

The suspect Ömer Tunç, who was found to be in the area with a rented vehicle at the time of the incident, appeared at Kyrenia District Court this morning under heavy security, and was ordered to be detained for two days.

Giving evidence, Police Inspector Murat Bayram stated that a ‘long-barreled’ weapon was used in the incident, and stated that during the search conducted at the scene, 17 x 7.62 mm diameter empty shell casings, five 9 mm empty shells and nine 7.62 mm bullets were found.

He said that Tunç had been discovered in the area and arrested, meanwhile the police are expanding their investigations into the shooting.

Inspector Bayram stated that the suspect Ömer Tunç had been arrested on charges of ‘premeditated murder’, ‘use of illegal firearms and explosives, and ‘opening fire in a residential area’ in Çatalköy.

Stating that on February 8, at around 6:45 pm, unknown persons opened fire with a shotgun at a vehicle being driven by Murat Demirtaş. Mr Demirtas died at the scene.

Inspector Bayram said that Halil Falyalı, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was seriously injured. He was first taken to the Nicosia State Hospital and then to the NEU Hospital, but later died in hospital.

The street where the shooting took place remains cordoned off while police continue their investigations.

Yeniduzen