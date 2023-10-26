Thursday, 26 October 2023

A man suspected of illegally transferring 11,900,000 TL to his own account from bulk SMS messages belonging to a virtual betting site, appeared in court for a second time, Yeniduzen reports.

The man, only identified as E.H. was an assistant manager with a GSM operator in North Cyprus when he was arrested for fraud.

At court, the police presented new findings related to the case saying that an additional two million Turkish Lira were found in the company’s accounts.

The judge ordered that he be detained for another four days while police continue their investigations.

Yeniduzen