Monday, 8 August, 2022

A man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering when he arrived at Ercan Airport on 6 August, Yeniduzen reported.

Selim Tayşi was arrested for a third time after he declared that he was bringing 800,000 Euros into the country for investment purposes.

He was arrested at Ercan Airport on two prior occasions on the same charges, initially on 31 July while he was carrying 500,000 Euros, which he claimed was to establish a business in North Cyprus and the second time when he brought 600,000 Euros in cash claiming that the money was to be used for investment.

Tayşi has, so far, brought in 1,900,000 Euros in cash into the country in the space of one week.

This morning he appeared in courted where the judge ordered that he be detained for three days while police, who say that they wish to interview three other individuals, continue their investigations.

Yeniduzen