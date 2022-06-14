Tuesday, 14 June 2022

A man who was arrested for ‘upskirting’ – violating privacy has appeared in court in Nicosia, Kibris Postasi reported.

A police officer giving evidence in court stated that on 10 June, 2022, the suspect Senan Özkarapınar, took video footage under the skirt of a female secretary working at a driving school in Ortaköy.

Stating that the suspect was arrested on the same day, the police officers said that Özkarapınar’s mobile had been seized as evidence. The suspect made a statement voluntarily admitting his guilt.

Senior Judge Mine Ozankaya ordered that bail would be granted provided a TRNC citizen guarantor signs a personal bail bond worth 50,000 TL pending trial.

Özkarapınar is prohibited from leaving the country and he must present himself at a police station once a week.

Kibris Postasi