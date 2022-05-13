LGC News logo

Man Arrested Trying to Flee Country With Stolen Cash

  • 10:32 am

North Cyprus News - Dogu Tasdemir
[Doğu Taşdemir]
Friday, 13 May 2022 

An employee of a carpet cleaning business was arrested while attempting to leave the country carrying 2,835 TL of cash stolen from the company, Kibris Postasi reported.

The suspect Doğu Taşdemir, who was arrested at Famagusta Port while trying  to flee the country with 2,835 TL stolen from the business where he was working, appeared at court.

A police officer giving evidence said that the investigation had just begun and asked that the suspect be detained in police custody for a day because he was a flight risk, so that the investigation could be conducted. The officer said that there were a number of statements to be taken and camera footage that needed to be examined.

Presiding Judge Mine Ozankaya, ordered the suspect to be detained for one day so that the investigation could be conducted.

Kibris Postasi

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook