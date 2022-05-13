Friday, 13 May 2022

An employee of a carpet cleaning business was arrested while attempting to leave the country carrying 2,835 TL of cash stolen from the company, Kibris Postasi reported.

The suspect Doğu Taşdemir, who was arrested at Famagusta Port while trying to flee the country with 2,835 TL stolen from the business where he was working, appeared at court.

A police officer giving evidence said that the investigation had just begun and asked that the suspect be detained in police custody for a day because he was a flight risk, so that the investigation could be conducted. The officer said that there were a number of statements to be taken and camera footage that needed to be examined.

Presiding Judge Mine Ozankaya, ordered the suspect to be detained for one day so that the investigation could be conducted.

Kibris Postasi