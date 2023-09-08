Friday, 8 September 2023

A man arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of planting a bomb outside an estate agents in Nicosia appeared in court again today, Yeniduzen reports.

On Tuesday night, an explosion occurred outside the Emlak Dünyası estate agents in the Küçük Kaymaklı area of Nicosia.

The suspect named Murat Şerifoğlu (39), who was arrested on Wednesday, appeared at court again today

Giving evidence in court, the police stated that the bomb attack was intended to intimidate the owner of the agency, who was in a relationship with the suspect’s estranged wife. Şerifoğlu planted the bomb because he did not want the estate agent to have any contact with his son.

During the police investigation it was determined that a person wearing a helmet riding a motorbike with no number plate approached the entrance of the estate agency and left a package outside the building. An explosion occurred 12 minutes later. The display windows were shattered and the interior walls were also damaged.

The police stated that they searched the suspect’s house and garden in Değirmenlik. During the search they discovered partly burnt documents belonging to the motorbike which had been stolen in Güzelyurt and used to deliver the bomb. A camera and the suspect’s mobile phone have been retained as evidence, however the motorbike used to deliver the bomb has not been found as yet.

Additionally, batteries were found at the suspect’s house which matched the type used to make the bomb.

The police asked that Şerifoğlu remain in custody for a further four days while they continue their investigation.

The court ruled that he remain in police custody for four days.

Yeniduzen