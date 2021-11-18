A 31-year-old man has been sent to prison to await trial following a traffic accident which resulted in the death of one passenger and seven others being injured.

Harun Ter, who was held responsible for the death of Gülcan Ter, who died in a head-on collision on November 14, on the Tatlısu-Geçitkale main road, was arrested.

Ter, who was also injured in the accident, has been charged with “Causing death as a result of careless driving“, “Recklessly dangerous driving“, “Driving a motor vehicle without paying due care and attention“, “Speeding“, and “Not keeping the left side of the road“.

He appeared at Famagusta District Court on Wednesday also charged with driving a vehicle without possessing a valid driving licence.

A postmortem performed on the female passenger Gülcan Ter, who who died as a result of her injuries, revealed that she had suffered multiple skull bone fractures and brain tissue injury due to the collision.

The court ordered that the suspect Harun Ter be sent to prison as an uncontested prisoner for a time period not to exceed 45 days until his trial. He could face a prison sentence of up to seven years.

Kibris Postasi