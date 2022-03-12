Saturday, 12 March, 2022.

A man who was seriously injured in a traffic accident on the Nicosia-Famagusta main road has been remanded in custody, in absentia, suspected of causing the death of van driver Shohrat Annnanurov through dangerous driving.

On Wednesday, March 9, Kaya Kıralp, who was driving a pickup truck, lost control of the vehicle which veered across the road and collided with an oncoming van being driven by Shohrat Annnanurov (25). Both men were seriously injured, however, Mr Annnanurov died from his injuries while in hospital.

On Friday, Famagusta District Court ordered that Kaya Kıralp, who is accused of causing death by dangerous driving be released on bail. He was unable to attend the hearing in person as he was undergoing surgery for a fractured neck and leg.

The court ordered his release on bail following payment of 40.000 TL, and that two TRNC citizens stand as guarantors and sign a bail bond of 200,000 TL.

Mr Kıralp, has been banned from going abroad and was ordered to surrender his passport. He will need to present himself at a police station once a week.

Kibris Postasi