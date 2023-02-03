Friday, 3 February 2023

A man arrested for the brutal murder of 16-year-old Zehie Helin Reessur has been detained for three months pending trial, Yeniduzen reports.

Sefer Buğra Altundağ (21) who was arrested after he fled the country, is suspected of killing Helin, a 16-year-old schoolgirl on a building site near Long Beach, Iskele in the early hours of January 25.

She had been battered on the head with a hammer and struck on the throat with a pipe.

Military personnel discovered the discarded hammer and his abandoned jeep near the Derinya border crossing point. South Cyprus police arrested him later that day after he crossed the border, returning him to the authorities in the north.

The judge considered that he was a flight risk and ordered that he be detained for up to three months while forensic evidence is sent to Turkey for examination.

Yeniduzen