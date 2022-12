Monday, 19 December 2022

A 51-year-old man who was admitted into intensive care after he fell downstairs has died, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the Police Press Officer, Mehmet Avsoy (51) fell downstairs at his Kyrenia home after he lost his balance last Thursday morning. Mr Avsoy was seriously injured after he landed on the marble floor.

He was taken to Suat Günsel Hospital and died in the intensive care unit.

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Yeniduzen