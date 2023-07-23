Sunday, 23 July 2023

An elderly man died after he fell down an 8-metre-deep well in his own garden, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the police, Bekir Kudret aged 77, fell into a well located in his garden in Aslanköy at around 1pm on Saturday.

It is not understood how or why he fell.

UPDATE: Kibris Postasi reports that according a the statement made by the Police Press Officer, an autopsy was performed on Bekir Kudret (77), who died on Saturday after falling into the water well in his garden in Aslanköy. In his autopsy report, it was determined that Kudret’s death was caused by “multiple rib fractures and internal organ injury due to falling from a height”. This of course sheds no light on how or why he fell into his well.

The investigation into the matter continues.

Kibris Postasi