A man, who was repairing a leaking water tank, died after it fell on top of him, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to a police statement at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, 55-year-old Cumali Ayman, while repairing the water tank on the roof of the apartment block where he was staying in Nicosia, died when the metal legs supporting the tank gave way. He sustained fatal injuries after the tank fell on his head.

The autopsy report stated that the cause of death was multiple skull fractures and brain haemorrhage caused by his skull being crushed by a heavy object.

