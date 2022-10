Tuesday, 25 October 2022

A welder who was being treated in intensive care following a work accident has died, Yeniduzen reports.

Adnan Özer, was seriously injured after he fell from a height of around 3.5 metres while doing welding work in a warehouse in Alayköy Industrial Zone on October 18.

Mr Özer, who was being treated in the intensive care unit at Nicosia State Hospital, died in the early hours of this morning.

Three people have been arrested on charges of negligence following the accident.

Yeniduzen