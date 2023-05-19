Friday, 19 May 2023

A 28-year-old man died after a fall while he was doing decoration work on the stairs, Yeniduzen reports.

Taner Altınkaya (28), who was working in a cafe in Gönyeli fell around 3 metres to his after losing his balance.

He was taken to Nicosia State Hospital, however, despite all attempts, he could not be saved.

The police are investigating the accident.

UPDATE: According to a report by Kibris Postasi, a postmortem revealed that Mr. Altınkaya had sustained a cranial bone fracture and died from a brain haemorrhage.

Yeniduzen