The remains of burnt body which was discovered in a house in Ozanköy which caught fire last night, have now been identified as that of the owner of the house, Hüseyin Paul Arabacı aged 61, Yeniduzen reported.

The fire broke out at Mr Arabacı’s house at 36 Çatalköy Street in Ozanköy at around 11pm on Sunday night.

The living room where the body was discovered and the kitchen were completely destroyed by the fire, the upper floor was partially damaged.

UPDATE: An autopsy of the burnt remains of the body has determined that it was that of Hüseyin Paul Arabacı (61). It was determined also that the cause of death was the result of “burning and carbon monoxide poisoning“. The investigation into the incident continues.

