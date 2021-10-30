A man who went into the sea to save a woman who was in danger of drowning at a Famagusta beach, was himself drowned while trying to rescue her, Yeniduzen reported.

According to a police statement İlhan Elveren (59) drowned after he entered the sea in the Bafra Hotels region at 1 pm today, to try and help Arzu Elveren (35), who was in danger of drowning in the sea in Bafra Hotels Region.

Arzu Elveren was rescued by another person in the region and taken from the water. İlhan Elveren, who was taken out of the sea by the same person, could not be saved despite all the interventions made by the medical teams.

The investigation continues.

Yeniduzen