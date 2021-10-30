LGC News logo

Man Drowns While Trying To Rescue Woman In Sea

  • 3 mins ago

North Cyprus News - Palm Beach, FamagustaA man who went into the sea to save a woman who was in danger of drowning at a Famagusta beach, was himself drowned while trying to rescue her, Yeniduzen reported.

According to a police statement İlhan Elveren (59) drowned after he entered the sea in the Bafra Hotels region at 1 pm today, to try and help Arzu Elveren (35), who was in danger of drowning in the sea in Bafra Hotels Region.

Arzu Elveren was rescued by another person in the region and taken from the water. İlhan Elveren, who was taken out of the sea by the same person, could not be saved despite all the interventions made by the medical teams. 

The investigation continues.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook