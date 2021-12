A 28-year-old man was electrocuted after climbing a billboard and touching an overhead power cable while making repairs to the billboard at around 10.30 on Thursday, Yeniduzen reported.

The billboard was located on the Nicosia-Kyrenia main road.

Meles Haileu (28) was taken to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, but, despite all interventions, he could not be saved.

The police reported that his work assistant GH (40) was arrested. The investigation is continuing.

Yeniduzen