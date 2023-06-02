Friday, 2 June 2023

A man fell to his death while climbing from a corridor window onto the balcony of his 5th floor Nicosia apartment in the early hours of this morning, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the Police Press Officer, 30-year-old Plangji Yilyov Balkum, who had mislaid his key, fell 18 metres onto concrete after he lost his balance while trying to access his apartment by climbing through the corridor window and attempting to climb onto the balcony of his apartment at 2am this morning.

A police investigation into the incident has begun.

Kibris Postasi