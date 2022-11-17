LGC News logo

Man Gets Seven Years Jail For Sexual Assault of Child

  • 1:26 pm

Nebeel Nabeel - Charge with sexual assault of a young girl
[Nebeel Nabeel sentenced to seven years jail]
Thursday, 17 November 2022

A man was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for the sexual assault of an 8-year old girl.

Nabeel Nabeel pleaded guilty to all charges related to the events that occurred between May 31, 2022 and June 7, 2022.

Senior Judge Vedia Berkut Barkın announced the unanimous decision of the Nicosia Heavy Penal Court committee, composed of President Fadıl Aksun, and Judge Murat Soytaç.

Judge Barkın emphasised that the increase in crimes against children is a cause for concern in  society.

The judge said  that such experiences of the child could negatively affect her whole life.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook