Thursday, 17 November 2022

A man was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for the sexual assault of an 8-year old girl.

Nabeel Nabeel pleaded guilty to all charges related to the events that occurred between May 31, 2022 and June 7, 2022.

Senior Judge Vedia Berkut Barkın announced the unanimous decision of the Nicosia Heavy Penal Court committee, composed of President Fadıl Aksun, and Judge Murat Soytaç.

Judge Barkın emphasised that the increase in crimes against children is a cause for concern in society.

The judge said that such experiences of the child could negatively affect her whole life.

Yeniduzen