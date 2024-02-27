A man was injured after he lost his balance and fell into a gap in the rocks near Mavi Kordon Street in Kyrenia at around 6.30 pm on Monday, Kibris Postasi reports.

Murat Duyar (45), who was walking over the rocks near the sea, lost his balance and fell from a height of three metres into the rocky gap.

He sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Mr. Duyar was rescued by the Kyrenia Fire Brigade and then take to Dr. Akçiçek State Hospital in Kyrenia.

An investigation is ongoing.

