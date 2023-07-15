Saturday, 15 July 2023

A man was injured in a careless driving incident on the Ziyamet-Kumyalı main road at 8pm on Friday, Yeniduzen reports.

According to a report by the Police Press Office, Kemal Öğüt (30), who was driving without due care from Ziyamet to Kumyalı, hit the back of the vehicle in front.

His car veered off the road and somersaulted onto the land adjacent to the road.

Öğüt was transferred to Nicosia State Hospital where he was diagnosed with a fracture of the cheekbone.

The police investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Yeniduzen