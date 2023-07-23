Sunday, 23 July 2023

A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run accident in Famagusta last night, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the Police Press Officer’s report, 45-year-old Yasin Ateş was crossing Deniz Piyade Street at around 9.30pm on Saturday night, when he was hit by a car which then failed to stop.

Mr. Ateş was taken to Famagusta State Hospital where he was diagnosed as having sustained a fracture to his right collarbone.

The vehicle and its driver have not been identified and the police are continuing with their enquiries.

Yeniduzen