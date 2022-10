Monday, 17 October 2022

A man was arrested and others are being sought after a fight broke out between a group of individuals on Ecevit Street in Güzelyurt at around 11pm on Sunday, Kibris Postasi reports.

Three people out of seven who were involved in the argument were injured, one of whom was taken to Nicosia State Hospital after being stabbed in the groin.

The police are continuing their investigation.

Kibris Postasi