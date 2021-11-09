A motorist driving on the Tatlısu – Küçükerenköy Main Road was injured after he lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road, Yeniduzen reported on Monday.

According to the report, Richard Allan McIntosh was driving from Küçükerenköy towards Tatlısu on Monday morning when his car veered left across the road hit the culvert, veered back onto road, struck an earth embankment and rolled over onto its side.

The Police Press Officers said that Mr McIntosh was taken to Kyrenia State Hospital and discharged after treatment.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Yeniduzen