A man named Tansu Çıdan has been arrested suspected of an armed attack in Kyrenia on Tuesday, 21 December, Kibris Postasi reported.

Muzaffer Umuç sustained serious injury to his calf after he was fired at on the steps of Mercan Apartments on 1 August Street in Kyrenia at around 5am on Tuesday. Mr Umuc was taken to Kyrenia State Hospital for treatment and remains under observation.

Police Sergeant at the Kyrenia Forensic Branch Mustafa Özmüezzin, who gave evidence in court said that the security cameras and security footage around the crime scene had been examined, and as a result, Tansu Çıdan and another person who has not yet been identified, went to the apartment in question with a rental car an hour before the incident, hid, and escaped after the attack.

Sergeant Özmüezzin said that as a result of the investigation, the rental car was found parked near the Ledra border crossing and that Tansu Çıdan had fled to Southern Cyprus.

Özmüezzin stated that it was determined that the suspect had helped Çıdan to rent a car and made a phone call, and that it was also determined that he drove the other suspect to Nicosia.

Özmüezzin stated that as a result of the investigation, it was found that the suspect had discovered where Mr Umuç lived, and that they had followed their victim following Umuç to his home.

Stating that the investigation is ongoing, Sergeant Özmüezzin asked that the suspect’s mobile phone transcripts and security camera recordings continue to be examined and that he be detained for five days.

The court granted the request.

Kibris Postasi