Saturday, 1 October 2022

A man has been jailed for eight years for sexually abusing two five-year-old girls in Kyrenia, Yeniduzen reports.

At Kyrenia High Court, it was head that on March 20, 2022, at around 4pm, the defendant Cumali Çinçar, took two five-year-old girls to the park in Kyrenia, and then took them to the back of the 23 Nisan Primary School and sexually abused both girls there.

It was stated that people saw the incident and intervened.

Sexual abuse of children tends to be widespread and is a matter of public concern and outrage. Therefore punishments should be heavy and sufficient to discourage such practices the court said.

Çinçar was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Yeniduzen