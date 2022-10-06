Thursday, 6 October 2022

A man who appealed against his 25 year prison sentence for murdering his wife has had his sentenced increased, Yeniduzen reports.

Çetin Sadrazam, who was sentenced to 25 years for the murder of his wife Şükran Sadrazam on 13 April, 2011, applied to the Court of Appeal to be acquitted. The appeal was discussed by three judges at a Supreme Court committee. The Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that the lower court which tried Sadrazam, had been too lenient in its sentencing of the accused who had committed willful murder.

The Court of Appeal accepted the appeal filed by the Attorney General’s Office regarding the defendant. Announcing the decision regarding the case, the court board convicted the accused Çetin Sadrazam of premeditated murder, annulled the 25-year prison sentence given by the lower court and replaced it with a 32-year prison sentence.

Yeniduzen