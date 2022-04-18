LGC News logo

Man Jailed For Three Years For Human Trafficking

  • 12:42 pm

North Cyprus News - Mehmet Altınışık - Human Trafficker
[Mehmet Altınışık – Jailed for Human Trafficking]
Monday, 18 April 2022

A man found guilty for human trafficking has been sentenced to three years imprisonment, Yeniduzen reported.

The defendant Mehmet Altınışık (22), was paid $5,000 to ferry 18 Syrian migrants, five of whom were children, across the sea from Manavgat in Antalya Turkey to Cyprus in a seven-metre-long boat. 

On 2 October, 2021, the Coast Guard discovered the 22-year-old people smuggler 1.5 nautical miles off Yeşilırmak attempting to return to Turkey, having landed the 18 migrants on the coast of Pirgo in south Cyprus. 

Yeniduzen

