Thursday, 1 December 2022

A man has been jailed for arson after setting fire to his own home, Yeniduzen reports.

The defendant, robbed his own home in Tepebaşı and then set it on fire in June 2022. He stole gold jewellery belonging to his wife and then set fire to the bedroom and kitchen using flammable liquid.

Senior Judge Mine Ozankaya presiding over a panel of three judges at Kyrenia Heavy Penalty Court, said that Arar had admitted his guilt after being questioned by the police and had said that he had stolen the jewellery and sold it for 8,500 TL because he had debts.

Judge Ozankaya also said that the defendant had caused 50,000 TL worth of damage to the house which he had rented.

She noted that the crime of arson usually is punishable by life in prison, however, since the defendant had admitted his guilt and paid 50,000 TL in damages to the landlord, the panel of judges sentenced Arar to 18 months imprisonment.

Yeniduzen