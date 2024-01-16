A man was injured when he jumped from the third floor of an apartment building while trying to evade capture by the police, Yeniduzen reports.

The police arrived at the Famagusta apartment block while undertaking a residence permit check.

The individual in question was taken to Famagusta State Hospital where his treatment continues.

In a written statement issued by the police, it said that it was determined that the person in question “had no residence permit“. It was also stated that three other people were identified as “residing without a residence permit” in Famagusta.

Yeniduzen