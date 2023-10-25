Wednesday, 25 October 2023

A patient being treated for respiratory problems lit a cigarette while being given oxygen and was injured after the oxygen ignited, Kibris Postasi reports.

Citing Greek Cypriot daily Alithia, it was reported that the accident occurred at South Nicosia State Hospital.

Nurses extinguished the flames rapidly, the report said. The patient who received facial burns is currently in the intensive care unit on a ventilator after he also suffered from smoke inhalation.

Where the patient obtained the cigarette is not known. It was stated that it was only because the fire was quickly extinguished that a major disaster had been prevented.

Kibris Postasi