Monday, 8 May 2023

A man has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment for blinding a man in one eye during an argument, Kibris Postasi reports.

The attack took place on 15 August, 2022, when Muhammed Tapınç punched Boris Ndip Takang, a tenant of a flat in Nicosia.

According to AdaBasini, Tapınç was attempting to evict Takang from the property and would not permit him to collect his belongings.

A friend called the police who arrived and told Tapınç to leave Takang alone as he did not owe any rent. They then left and that is when Tapinc attacked Takang causing serious injury to his right eye.

Muhammed Tapınç appeared in court to hear his sentence announced.

Presiding Judge Fadıl Aksun said that the decision to give him an eight year sentence was made unanimously with two other judges on the panel.

Judge Aksun touched upon the crime of serious injury and the seriousness of the complainant’s loss of eye; He underlined that although the complainant forgave the accused in exchange for $15,000, the loss of sight in one eye was a grave outcome.

