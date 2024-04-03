A 50-year-old man who was seriously injured in a traffic accident that occurred on the Dikmen-Nicosia main road on March 6, 204, has died despite all attempts to save his life at the hospital where he was treated in Turkey, Kibris Postasi reports.

Mahmut Öztürk was seriously injured in a traffic accident involving two vehicles on the Dikmen-Nicosia main road on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 6.

According to the police report, Mr. Öztürk lost control of his vehicle at a bend in the road and crossed into the oncoming lane. His double cabin vehicle was hit by an oncoming truck.

He was transferred to a hospital in Turkey, however, he died yesterday from his injuries.

To date, 15 people have died in road traffic accidents this year.

