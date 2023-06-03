Saturday, 3 June 2023

A man was taken to Nicosia State Hospital after being shot in the stomach by his neighbour, Kibris Postasi reports.

The injured man, Lapta resident Colin Peter Doran, was shot after he complained to his neighbour Mustafa Özkan Altaykan, that his dogs were attacking his cats.

Altaykan, who was arrested and charged with “Severe Injury and Use of Explosives” was brought before the court.

Police searching his house discovered boxes of air rifle pellets, which were confiscated and kept as evidence.

The judge ordered that Altaykan be remanded in custody for three days pending further investigation and examination of camera footage.

Mr. Doran is being treated at Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, and remains there under observation.

Kibris Postasi