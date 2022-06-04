Saturday, 4 June 2022

A man who stole his wife’s cash and jewellery and set fire to their rented house in Tepebaşı village, has been remanded in custody pending investigation by the police, Kibris Postasi.

A police officer giving testimony in court said that on June 1 the accused Ismail Arar, stole 8,000 TL in cash and 12,000 TL worth of jewellery belonging to his wife.

He then set fire to the bedroom and kitchen using flammable materials.

The police officer said that following his arrest, Arar had voluntarily confessed to his crimes.

Judge Hazan Aksun ruled that the suspect be remanded in custody for a period not exceeding 45 days, pending trial.

Kibris Postasi