A man working in a vehicle paint workshop operating in the Alayköy Industrial Zone was seriously injured in a fall on Saturday morning, Yeniduzen reports.

Sinan Kabacıklı (46), suffered a brain haemorrhage after he fell from a height of two metres at around 08.30 on Saturday morning.

Mr. Kabacıklı was working on scaffolding while repairing the body of a truck in the workshop. He was taken to Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia and was diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage.

He remains under observation in the general intensive care unit.

The police are investigating the accident.

Yeniduzen