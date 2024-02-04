LGC News logo

Man Suffers Brain Injury in Industrial Accident

North Cyprus News - Ambulance

A man working in a vehicle paint workshop operating in the Alayköy Industrial Zone was seriously injured in a fall on Saturday morning, Yeniduzen reports.

Sinan Kabacıklı (46), suffered a brain haemorrhage after he fell from a height of two metres at around 08.30 on Saturday morning.

Mr. Kabacıklı was working on scaffolding while repairing the body of a truck in the workshop. He was taken to Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia and was diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage.

He remains under observation in the general intensive care unit.

The police are investigating the accident. 

Yeniduzen

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook

Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ad Blocker Detected

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by whitelisting our website in your ad blocker.