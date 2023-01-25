Wednesday, 25 January 2023

A man who fled across the border to south Cyprus has been arrested on suspicion of murdering 16-year old Zehie Helin Reessur, Kibris Postasi reports.

Sefer Buğra Altundağ was captured by south Cyprus police and handed over to the TRNC police.

In a written statement issued by the Presidency, it was stated that the murder suspect was arrested in Southern Cyprus at around 17.00 today as a result of the effective initiative of the Presidency Bilateral Crime and Crime Technical Committee and the police.

In the statement, it was stated that the necessary initiatives for the extradition of the murder suspect were completed under the coordination of the relevant Technical Committee Chairman Salih Can Doratlı.

Kibris Postasi