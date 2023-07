Friday, 14 July 2023

The fire brigade helped to remove a man trapped in his vehicle after he crashed into a garden wall in Çatalköy, Yeniduzen reports.

The driver, 27-year-old Olakunle Idrıs Oladimeji, who lost control of his vehicle and hit a garden wall on Beşparmaklar Street in Çatalköy was freed from his car with the help of the fire brigade and paramedics.

He was then taken to hospital.

Yeniduzen