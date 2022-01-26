A petrol pump attendant who was arrested on charges of credit card fraud, has appeared in court, Kibris Postasi reported.

The accused, Syed Farhan Shah was charged with using credit and debit cards belonging to customers, without the owners’ permission.

Giving evidence, the police stated that Shah, a Pakistani national, had worked at a petrol station in Nicosia between December 24, 2021 and January 14, 2022. During this time he illegally obtained a number of credit card details and passwords.

An investigation revealed that he had spent a total of 511 dollars by entering credit card information on various websites and had made 411 transactions using credit cards belonging to eight different individuals.

During an operation carried out by the Financial Crimes Department on 14 January, the suspect’s mobile phone, 10,115 TL and 255 Euros were seized and retained as evidence.

The police said that the suspect had given a voluntary statement including a confession on the same day, and that he was arrested under a warrant obtained from Nicosia District Court.

Hearing the evidence, Judge Jale Ergüden ordered that Shah, who has no legal status, be held on remand in prison for a maximum of three months, pending trial.

Kibris Postasi